Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan appoints its first ambassador to the US in 25 years

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 05-05-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 23:16 IST
Sudan appoints its first ambassador to the US in 25 years

Sudan's Foreign Ministry announced that it appointed the country's first envoy to the US in more than a quarter century, a step toward normalising relations after the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir last year. The ministry said late Monday the U.S. administration approved the appointment of veteran diplomat Noureldin Sati to serve as Sudan's ambassador to Washington.

The two countries had for more than 25 years appointed only charges d'affaires, a diplomatic rank lower than ambassador, to run their missions in Washington and Khartoum, it said. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. State Department.

The US named Sudan a state sponsor of terrorism in 1993 and the designation stuck throughout al-Bashir's rule. The US began a formal process to de-list Sudan in January 2017, but this was put on hold when Sudan's mass protests erupted late in 2018. The uprising toppled al-Bashir and eventually forced the military into a power-sharing agreement with civilians. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said in December the two countries would exchange ambassadors without putting a time frame on the nominations. The U.S. ambassador to Sudan would be nominated by President Donald Trump and needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook says it dismantles disinformation network tied to Iran's state media

Irans state broadcaster has used hundreds of fake social media accounts to covertly spread pro-Iranian messaging online since at least 2011, targeting voters in countries including Britain and the United States, Facebook said on Tuesday.In ...

Iran news agency: Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed three members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in a shootout in a Kurdish area, Iranian media reported. The report by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Guard, identified the k...

CBS to pair Davis, Eagle on No. 2 NFL team

Charles Davis is replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts as the analyst on the No. 2 NFL broadcast team at CBS. The network announced his hiring on Tuesday. Davis will team with play-by-plan man Ian Eagle and sideline reporter Evan Was...

Lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29: CM

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced that the lockdown in Telangana had been extended till May 29After a cabinet meeting, Rao told reporters that night-time curfew would continue in the entire stateLast month, even before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020