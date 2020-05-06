Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court set to hear Obamacare case argued by phone

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 11:03 IST
Supreme Court set to hear Obamacare case argued by phone
Representative Image Image Credit : Pixabay

The Supreme Court's third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act. The justices are hearing a dispute Wednesday about Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the high court has been hearing arguments by phone, with audio of arguments available live to the public for the first time. On Monday the court heard a case about Booking.com's ability to trademark its name, and on Tuesday the case was about federal money to fight AIDS around the world.

The stakes are higher Wednesday when the court will also for the first time hear two arguments. The session is expected to last approximately two hours. Also noteworthy on Wednesday: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg plans to participate in arguments from a Maryland hospital. The court said Tuesday evening that Ginsburg was hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone and expects to be in the hospital for a day or two.

The dispute before the court Wednesday stems from former President Barack Obama's health care law, under which most employers must cover birth control as a preventive service, at no charge to women in their health insurance plans. The Obama administration exempted churches and houses of worship, such as churches, synagogues and mosques, from the requirement.

And it created a method by which religiously affiliated organizations including hospitals, universities and charities could opt out of paying for contraception but women on their health plans would still get no-cost birth control. Some groups complained, however, that the opt-out process continued to violate their religious beliefs. Trump administration officials in 2017 announced a rule change that allows many companies and organization with religious or moral objections to opt out of covering birth control without providing an alternate avenue for coverage. The rules were finalized in 2018. The government has estimated that the change would impact approximately 70,500 women who would lose contraception coverage in one year as a result.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania challenged the rules in court and a judge blocked them from going into effect. The judge found the administration did not follow proper procedures for issuing the rules. An appeals court agreed and the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court to step in as did the Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of Roman Catholic nuns that had been instrumental in challenging the Obama administration rules. Even though the Trump rules remain blocked, a ruling by a federal judge in Texas in June already allows most people who object to covering contraception to avoid doing so.

Wednesday's second argument is a free speech case involving a 1991 law aimed at protecting consumers from unwanted telemarketing calls. Political organizations that want to use automated calling to do things like make calls to encourage people to vote challenged the law as a violation of the First Amendment.(AP) ___ Follow AP's Supreme Court Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/AP_Courtside. And Supreme Court reporters Mark Sherman at https://twitter.com/shermancourt and Jessica Gresko at https://twitter.com/jessicagresko. AMS AMS

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka government announces 11 per cent excise duty hike, which is in addition of six per cent announced in the budget.

Karnataka government announces 11 per cent excise duty hike, which is in addition of six per cent announced in the budget....

Strengthen health services in COVID and non-COVID hospitals: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to strengthen health services in both COVID and non-COVID hospitals in the state. Interacting with officials of Team-11 during a meeting to review health services ...

Punjab procures over 90 lakh MT of wheat in 19 days

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has said the state has successfully procured more than 90 lakh metric tonnes LMT of wheat in 19 days, out of a total expected 135 LMT. Congratulating the states farmers, labour and...

Samsung heir Lee says will not hand over management rights to children

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee said on Thursday that he will not hand over management rights to his children at the family-controlled conglomerate.The 51-year-old Lee also apologised for the groups failure to strictly abide by the law and et...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020