Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore court jails Indian-origin man for abusing police

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 11:37 IST
Singapore court jails Indian-origin man for abusing police

An Indian-origin man in Singapore was on Wednesday sentenced to seven months in prison for verbally abusing police and safe-distancing enforcement officers who were urging compliance with the COVID-19 measures. Ravi Sinathamby Subramaniam, 53, pleaded guilty to two charges of verbally abusing police and health officers, and a third charge of threatening to "break" the faces of three health officers.

Another five charges were taken into consideration for sentencing, reported Channel News Asia. Ravi had committed the offences over two days last month.

First, he went to a convenience store where he stood in the queue, holding an open can of beer and reeking of alcohol while complaining loudly about why the queue was not properly organised. When the police spoke to him, he turned aggressive and spoke loudly to them, trying to leave and refusing to cooperate, drawing a crowd.

He hurled multiple vulgarities at the police and was arrested. He reoffended four days later at a coffee shop. When approached by a health officer enforcing safe-distancing measures as he was wearing his face mask over his chin and not over his nose and mouth, Ravi turned aggressive.

He cursed at the officer and a second colleague who joined her, saying: "You don't let me see you again if not I will break your face." He later told the two officers and a third colleague: "The next time I see you, I will break your face." The prosecution had pushed for at least 10 months' jail, saying that the case "presents an important opportunity for this court to send a clear message that such conduct" against frontline officers in the coronavirus fight will not be tolerated. The judge had asked for further arguments on two similar cases as comparisons against Ravi's case, and Deputy Puiblic Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said that Ravi had committed more serious previous offences, including most recently threatening his brother with boiling water and a chopper.

Koh said Ravi has accumulated a long list of offences spanning decades. "Despite being imprisoned repeatedly, he doesn't seem to be able to remain crime-free for long," said Koh, adding that Ravi has even been caned before but "continues to be a menace to society".

His crime records now show a trend of intimidating behaviour towards public servants, he said. Ravi, who was unrepresented, said: "I apologise to the court. I apologise to the civil servant and I apologise to the government for what I have done without my knowledge because I am drunk." The judge said he noticed that the threats in the two cases used for comparison with Ravi's were "more serious", and gave Ravi a jail term three months lower than what the prosecution had pushed for.

The judge also directed a session for Ravi to be given counselling for his underlying behaviour and for treatment plans to be formulated..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka government announces 11 per cent excise duty hike, which is in addition of six per cent announced in the budget.

Karnataka government announces 11 per cent excise duty hike, which is in addition of six per cent announced in the budget....

Strengthen health services in COVID and non-COVID hospitals: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to strengthen health services in both COVID and non-COVID hospitals in the state. Interacting with officials of Team-11 during a meeting to review health services ...

Punjab procures over 90 lakh MT of wheat in 19 days

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has said the state has successfully procured more than 90 lakh metric tonnes LMT of wheat in 19 days, out of a total expected 135 LMT. Congratulating the states farmers, labour and...

Samsung heir Lee says will not hand over management rights to children

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee said on Thursday that he will not hand over management rights to his children at the family-controlled conglomerate.The 51-year-old Lee also apologised for the groups failure to strictly abide by the law and et...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020