Afghanistan reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, count rises to 3,392

A total of 168 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 168 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Afghanistan. The country's deputy minister of public health Wahid Majroh on Wednesday said that in the past 24 hours 168 positive cases have been recorded, and the country's total is 3,392, TOLO news reported.

In the past 24 hours, there have been nine deaths and 31 recoveries. A total of 104 people have died because of the infection, whereas 458 have recovered from the virus.

So far, over 13,000 people have been tested, according to the ministry. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 251,575, while 3,584,174 have been infected with the virus.

