Combating COVID-19: Nepal extends lockdown till May 18

Nepal on Wednesday decided to extend the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown by 10 more days till May 18.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:32 IST
The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's residence in Baluwatar.. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Wednesday decided to extend the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown by 10 more days till May 18. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's residence in Baluwatar.

"Some measures to ease access during the lockdown were also discussed in the meeting but Prime Minister Oli decided against in view of the situation in India and low testing rate," a minister told ANI, requesting anonymity. Nepal's high-level committee on COVID-19 control and prevention had also suggested the government to ease lockdown in some places by marking them as red, yellow, and green zones, depending on the number of cases.

On March 24, the lockdown was first imposed. It was last extended on April 27, which was coming to an end on Thursday. To date, Nepal has tested a total of 13,850 samples using a polymerase chain Reaction method out of which 82 samples turned positive. So far, Nepal has reported 22 cases of recoveries while 60 active cases are under observation and are being kept in isolation.

