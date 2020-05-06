Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya floods kill 194, people evacuated from risk areas near dams

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:56 IST
Kenya floods kill 194, people evacuated from risk areas near dams
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Floods and landslides in Kenya have killed nearly 200 people, displaced 100,000 and strained critical infrastructure, with unprecedentedly high water levels at two dams forcing the evacuation of villagers at risk, officials said on Wednesday. The heavy rain, which accelerated in mid-April, is expected to continue in already hard-hit areas in the coming weeks, the Kenya Meteorological Department said in its most recent forecast. May usually marks the end of the rainy season.

In Budalangi, western Kenya, residents have had to carry their belongings away from their submerged houses using boats and motorbikes, after the River Nzoia burst its banks, spilling over the land for miles around. Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said on Twitter that over the past three weeks, floods had displaced 100,000 people -- complicating efforts to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 24 people in the country.

The government is providing food and water to the displaced people and has also requested the Health Ministry to provide them with masks as a precautionary measure. The floods and landslides have been concentrated in western Kenya and have so far killed 194 people, Eugene Wamalwa, the minister in charge of relations between the regional leadership and the national government, said.

"Yesterday alone, we have lost 30 people in a matter of 24 hours," Wamalwa said. Energy Minister Charles Keter said the water levels at two major Kenyan dams were unprecedentedly high.

The two dams, Masinga and Turkwel, have a combined installed electricity generation capacity of 140 MW, representing about 6% of Kenya's total installed capacity. As Masinga also feeds into several other dams, officials advised people living near those downstream reservoirs to evacuate.

"We are telling people who are downstream, Garissa all the way to Tana River - things are worsening," Keter said about residents of the two eastern counties. "We are asking them to move. Let them not wait for water, because this is historical."

Security officials were already evacuating residents in high-risk areas, Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i added. "We are not waiting for people to move - we are moving some people away from danger," he said.

The floods have also destroyed 8,000 acres of rice fields, the cabinet secretary for water and irrigation, Sicily Kariuki, said. Kenya was already facing a looming rice shortage due to shipping disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The heavy rains and landslides could also lead to water shortages, Kariuki said. "The infrastructure to deliver water has been washed away ... pipelines have been clogged," said Kariuki, asking residents of several cities including the capital of Nairobi to use their water in a "rational" manner.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC to close liquor shops in Delhi till COVID-19 pandemic under control

A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking direction to the AAP government to close liquor shops here until the coronavirus pandemic is under control. The plea was mentioned for an urgent hearing and it is likely to be lis...

Cannabis users rush to darknet to stock up for lockdowns, EU report says

Cannabis users appear to be stocking up via the darknet to avoid shortages while under lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak, the European drug agency said in a report.The Lisbon-based agency analyzed thousands of reviews on three major ...

U.S. private payrolls plunge by a record 20.2 million in April

U.S. private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April as mandatory business closures in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak savaged the economy, setting up the overall labor market for historic job losses last mont...

Dutch not looking to break up Air France KLM -finance minister

The Dutch government is not looking to break up the Air France KLM partnership as part of an emergency aid package, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Wednesday.Hoekstras comments were made during discussions in the parliament about th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020