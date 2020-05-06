Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitbit launches study to test irregular heartbeat detection of devices

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:30 IST
Fitbit launches study to test irregular heartbeat detection of devices
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fitbit Inc on Wednesday launched a virtual study to test if its wearable devices can detect irregular heart rhythms, which could identify a condition called atrial fibrillation. Fitbit, which is in the process of getting acquired by Google-parent Alphabet Inc, has been developing a method to detect irregular heartbeats since October to match the feature available on rival Apple Inc's Watch.

The study is open to individuals who are 22 years old and above in the United States and own Fitbit devices like "Ionic" and "Versa", the company said. Fitbit aims to enroll hundreds of thousands of people for the study. Atrial fibrillation, the most common form of heart rhythm irregularity, increases the risk of stroke, and is usually prevalent among people above 65 years.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre bans export of hand sanitisers

The Union Government on Wednesday banned the export of alcohol-based sanitisers amid coronavirus crisis.Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are prohibited for exports, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, s...

Now is the time for public investment projects, IMF says

Countries around the world should use the novel coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to invest in public infrastructure and other projects that take advantage of low interest rates, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Wedn...

Goa: Omani cricketer gets bail in attempt to murder case

A local court on Wednesday granted bail to Omani cricketer Badal Singh, who was arrested for allegedly shooting at his wife and injuring her in Goa. Singh 32 has been living at Cuncolim village in South Goa with his family.Additional sessio...

Stranded Bihar migrants in Ghazipur fish mandi seek to return home

By Ajit K Jha Amid the lockdown, Delhis Ghazipur fish mandi is witnessing a huge slump in sales and with no source of earning left, the stranded migrants of Bihar working here are trying to seek help to rush back home.A migrant worker, Akht...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020