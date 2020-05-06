Left Menu
Prince Harry, Meghan release charity video to mark baby Archie’s first birthday

PTI | London | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:03 IST
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now based in the US since they stepped back as frontline royals, on Wednesday released a video of their son Archie Mountbatten Windsor to mark his first birthday. The video of Markle, 38, reading Archie his favourite book, ‘Duck! Rabbit!’, is recorded by Harry, 35, and has an appeal at the end for donations for Save the Children charity. It was posted on Instagram as part of a Save the Children fundraising campaign for children and families struggling due to coronavirus.

A caption for the video, shared on Save the Children's UK account, reads: "'Duck! Rabbit!' with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, the Duke of Sussex behind the camera)... Happy Birthday, Archie! "Thank you Duchess Meghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal." The story, written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld, asks children to work out whether pictures on the pages are of ducks or rabbits. In the video, a beaming baby Archie is sitting on his mother’s lap as she reads to him. Archie can be seen grabbing at the pages and Harry, who is acting as cameraman, can be heard cheering in the background. The clip is believed to have been filmed in Los Angeles, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living.

Queen Elizabeth II marked her great grandchild’s birthday with a message on the official Buckingham Palace Twitter account alongside a picture of when the 94-year-old monarch first met the new-born last May. “Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild,” read the Tweet.

Harry’s brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton’s official social media account – Kensington Royal – posted a picture from last July, which shows immediate members of the family gathered at Archie’s christening. The post including a balloon emoji is captioned: “Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!” The official Clarence House Twitter account for Harry's father Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, also shared a rare black and white portrait from Archie’s christening. It showed Prince Charles looking on as his son holds Archie, in his traditional christening gown.

Wishing Archie a "very happy birthday", the post also included some context about the photo which read, "This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019." Archie Mountbatten Windsor was born on May 6, 2019 and introduced to the cameras at Windsor Castle a few days later..

