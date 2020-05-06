Afghanistan intelligence agency NDS busts joint ISIS-Haqqani centre in Kabul
The intelligence agency of Afghanistan, National Directorate of Security (NDS) said that a joint terror group -ISIS and Haqqani Network centre was destroyed through three targeted operations by the Special Forces of the National Security in Kabul. "The NDS in continuation of its special operations for identifying, tracking and destroying terrorist cells that have martyred our compatriots and disrupted Kabul security, has destroyed the joint ISIS and Haqqani Network center," NDS said in a release.
The joint terror network was led by Sanaullah, responsible for the inscription of ISIS and the urban coordinator of Haqqani Network in Kabul, the statement said. The NDS further said that in these operations, eight of these terrorists were detained by the Special Security Forces and five others were killed and a large number of weapons and ammunition, 82/MM, mortars, LMG, 250 kg of explosives were seized.
"This joint centre has carried out the rocket attack on the inauguration ceremony of the President, terrorist attack on Sikhs' mosque, terrorist attack on Shahid Mazari Mosque and two rocket attacks on Bagram. This center also carried out targeted assassinations in Kabul," it added. (ANI)
