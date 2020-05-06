Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes in sea off Indonesia, no tsunami risk

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes in sea off Indonesia, no tsunami riskReuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:00 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck in the Banda Sea, off Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 117 km (73 miles), EMSC said. The U.S. Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.8. The earthquake is not capable of generating a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region, the Indonesia Tsunami Service Provider said.
Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire", often suffers deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.
