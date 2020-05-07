Left Menu
Former Iraqi intelligence chief approved as new premier

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 07-05-2020 05:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 05:54 IST
Former Iraqi intelligence chief approved as new premier

Iraq's former spy chief was sworn-in as the country's next prime minister by lawmakers early Thursday after weeks of tense political negotiations as the country faces a severe economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. The majority of 255 lawmakers attending the session approved the government plan and the majority of cabinet ministers proposed by Mustafa al-Kadhimi, officially inaugurating him as Iraq's premier and ending five months of a leadership void.

Al-Kadhimi, who gave up the intelligence post when he became the prime minister-designate, assumes the premiership as Iraq faces unprecedented crises amid falling oil revenues that will likely prompt unpopular austerity measures, a rising daily tally of coronavirus cases, and pending US-Iraq ties. "This government came as a response to the social, economic and political crises our country is facing," al-Kadhimi said during the session, addressing lawmakers. "It is a government that will provide solutions, not add to the crises."

