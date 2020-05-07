Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. TV stars make UK lockdown dramas with help of family, technology

While most drama productions around world have stopped shooting during the coronavirus pandemic, a team in Britain headed by Oscar nominee Jeff Pope filmed a series of four short stories for television that are already being aired. "Isolation Stories" are currently running on free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV and deal with different aspects of life under lockdown. Musicals out, one-man plays in: Broadway gets creative waiting for show to go on

Television can fake it, movie audiences can wear masks, but a live theatre performance like "Romeo and Juliet" needs real actors kissing and fighting rivals in front of real people. Theatre, especially large-scale musicals and romantic dramas on Broadway and in London's West End, faces unique challenges in coming back during the coronavirus outbreak even as shutdowns and restrictions are beginning to ease around the world. 'Twilight' prequel book coming, written from vampire Edward's perspective

Author Stephenie Meyer thrilled fans of her best-selling "Twilight" novels on Monday by announcing she will release a prequel that explores the characters' love story from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen. Called "Midnight Sun," the new book will chronicle Cullen's past and the time he first meets Bella Swan, a human high school classmate who later becomes his wife. Earlier installments have been told from Bella's point of view. Disney+ announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi

Oscar-winning "Jojo Rabbit" screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new "Star Wars" feature film for theaters, Walt Disney+ Co said on Monday. A new "Star Wars" series for streaming service Disney+ also is in development from "Russian Doll" writer Leslye Headland, the company said in a statement. Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space station

Action star Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said on Tuesday. "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter. Disney+ tests reopening strategy at Shanghai Disneyland

Walt Disney+ Co. will kick off its strategy next week to begin restoring its lucrative parks business that has suffered $1 billion in lost profits from the coronavirus-led shutdown. Disney+ said on Tuesday it will reopen its Shanghai Disneyland park on May 11 but severely limit the number of guests and enforce strict social distancing measures on rides and in restaurants. Men's Milan Fashion Week slips to July in digital-only format due to coronavirus

The Men's Milan Fashion Week set for June will be postponed to mid-July and presented in purely digital format with photos and video to avoid the risk of coronavirus contagion, Italy's national fashion chamber said on Wednesday. The COVID-19 crisis first hit China - a major market for luxury goods - late last year before spreading around the world, leading to lockdowns to contain the spread of the highly infectious respiratory disease.The fashion industry has been hard hit by coronavirus-induced closures of shops and the halt to international travel. Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk founder and electronic music pioneer, dies at 73

Florian Schneider, co-founder of pioneering German electronic band Kraftwerk, which influenced generations of pop and dance musicians with mesmerising tracks such as "Autobahn", has died of cancer aged 73, longtime bandmate Ralf Huetter said. Kraftwerk have been a major influence for musicians ranging from Detroit techno star Juan Atkins to pop act the Pet Shop Boys and David Bowie, and is widely seen as among the first to popularise electronic music, with eventual commercial success. Paris to hold men's fashion week in virtual format July 9-13: statement

Paris will hold a men's fashion week in virtual format from July 9 to July 13 for the Men Spring/Summer collections 2021, organisers said on Wednesday. "This event will be structured around a dedicated platform," the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said in a statement. "Each house will be represented in the form of a creative film/video." Steve Carell? Real U.S. Space Force chief wanted Bruce Willis to play him

The real chief of the U.S. Space Force said on Wednesday he had hoped actor Bruce Willis would have played him on the upcoming Netflix show lampooning the military's newest branch of service - instead of comic actor Steve Carell. But he jokingly offered "The Office" actor some constructive criticism.