Pak foreign services officer in Ukraine sacked over sexual harassment charges

Pak foreign services officer in Ukraine sacked over sexual harassment chargesPTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:26 IST
A foreign services officer in Pakistan, who was posted in Ukraine, has been sacked after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a local worker. Waqar Ahmad, a grade 18 officer of the Foreign Services of Pakistan, was posted as First Secretary in Kiev, according to the letter of dismissal issued by the Foreign Ministry on May 5.
He was charged with gross misconduct, “conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman and conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline." He has also been charged with sexually harassing a local cleaner/messenger, abuse of authority, creating a hostile environment and unlawful termination of a local employee in Kiev. The Foreign Office found him guilty of the charges and has removed him from the service with immediate effect.
Under the rules, the officer can file appeal to the Service Tribunal of the country..
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Ukraine
- Kiev
- Foreign Office
ALSO READ
UAE, Pakistan working on more repatriation flights for Pakistanis
Pakistan's Malik wants cricket ban to be dropped, eyes coaching job
'We are running out of beds': Doctors in Pakistan plead with govt to enforce stricter Covid-19 lockdown
Pakistan receives USD 1.39 billion emergency loan from IMF to deal with coronavirus crisis
Trump and Pakistan's Khan discuss coordination against COVID-19