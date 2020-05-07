Pittsburgh: Coronavirus researcher killed in murder-suicide

A University of Pittsburgh professor, who was close to making "very significant findings" about Covid-19, according to his colleagues, was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend, the police said. The research assistant professor, identified as Bing Liu, was found in his townhouse on Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, the Ross Police Department said in a statement cited by CNN.

Investigators believe that an unidentified second man, who was found dead in his car, shot and killed Liu in his home before returning to his car and taking his own life. The police have opined that the two men knew each other, but said, there is "zero indication that there was targeting due to his (Liu) being Chinese," according to Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp.

According to other media reports, the pair had been involved in a lengthy dispute regarding an intimate partner. Liu was a research assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh's School of Medicine with an expertise in "computational modelling and analysis of biological systems dynamics". His colleagues explained that he was working on the novel coronavirus and its "mechanism of infection".

Meanwhile, the varsity issued a statement saying it is "deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and admired colleague at Pitt. The University extends our deepest sympathies to Liu's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time." "Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications," his colleagues at the university's Department of Computational and Systems Biology said, as per CNN's reports.

Members of the varsity's School of Medicine described their former colleague as an outstanding researcher and mentor, and have pledged to complete Liu's research "in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence." (ANI)