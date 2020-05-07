Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG Chem share price falls nearly 2% after deadly gas leak in India

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:40 IST
LG Chem share price falls nearly 2% after deadly gas leak in India
Representative Image

The share price of South Korean chemicals and battery maker LG Chem Ltd dropped almost 2% on Thursday after a gas leak at a factory operated by a unit in India killed at least nine people and led to hundreds more being treated in hospital. The leak was brought under control after being discovered by a maintenance worker on the night shift at the LG Polymers plant, outside the east coast city of Visakhapatnam, in India's southern Andhra Pradesh state, according to a company spokesman.

Police in India said that nine people died, and emergency services rushed more than 300 people, mostly villagers living nearby, to hospitals. Around 1,500 people were evacuated from their homes. The company spokesman said production at the plant had been suspended because of India's nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, but it was preparing to resume operations.

LG Chem said in a statement that the gas emitted in the leak can cause nausea and dizziness when inhaled. It said it was seeking to ensure casualties received treatment quickly. "We are currently assessing the extent of the damage on residents in the town and are taking all necessary measures to protect residents and employees in collaboration with related organizations," LG Chem said in the statement.

The company added it was investigating the cause of the accident. Shares in LG Chem, South Korea's leading petrochemical maker by capacity, ended down 1.94 % in a flat broader market.

The company supplies electric vehicle batteries for General Motors and Volkswagen and others. Its domestic peer Lotte Chemical ended flat. Analysts say the incident should not have a major impact on LG Chem's bottom line, as it did not affect major operations, but they were wary of any potential fallout.

"Given that casualties are large, eyes are on whether this will lead to any criticism within India," Hwang Yu-sik, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities in Seoul said. "It's not clear yet the amount of compensation for losses to residents, and if it halts operations, opportunity loss won't be much, less than 10 billion won ($8.17 million) as it's a small one," Roh Woo-ho, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

LG Chem took over Hindustan Polymers and renamed it as an LG Polymers India Private Limited (LGPI) in 1997, and the Indian unit posted revenue of 223 billion won ($181.95 million) and a net profit of 6.3 billion won last year. LG Chem is an affiliate of LG Electronics, a smartphone maker.

An explosion in 2012 at an LG Chem plant in South Korea making materials for smartphone displays, killed 8 people and injured three, according to a court document. A year ago, rival Hanwha Total Petrochemical suffered a leak from a styrene monomer unit at its plant in South Korea, leading to hundreds of workers and residents being treated in hospital. ($1 = 1,224.7100 won)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Didn't get too many big scores last season, says Joe Burns

After getting a central contract from Cricket Australia, opening batsman Joe Burns on Thursday conceded that he did not capitalise on his good form last season and failed to register big scores. Burns was seen opening the batting with David...

Jharkhand high source of revenue for railways, but cost for ferrying stranded migrants back to state not waived: state CM Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand high source of revenue for railways, but cost for ferrying stranded migrants back to state not waived state CM Hemant Soren....

China to give foreign firms equal access to govt support policies- commerce ministry

China will ensure foreign firms have equal access to government support policies, including those on land and tax cuts, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.The Ministry made the comments at a weekly briefing in response to concerns raise...

Soccer-Dyche and Burnley squad favour restart to Premier League season

Players from Premier League club Burnley are unanimously in favour of completing the current season and resuming training and play once coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased, manager Sean Dyche said.Dyche held a call via with his squa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020