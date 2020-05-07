Heathrow Airport can appeal to UK top court over block to expansion

Heathrow Airport can appeal to UK top court over block to expansionReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:11 IST
Heathrow Airport can appeal to Britain's Supreme Court against a block on to its plans for expansion and construction of a third runway, judges said on Thursday.
Heathrow was granted the permission to appeal against a February ruling which said that the UK government's airport expansion policy was unlawful as it failed to take into account its climate change commitments.
