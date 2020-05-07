Left Menu
Development News Edition

China flaunts French connection to Wuhan lab; Ambivalent on WHO probe into origin of coronavirus

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:06 IST
China flaunts French connection to Wuhan lab; Ambivalent on WHO probe into origin of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China on Thursday said the bio-lab in Wuhan, which is in the eye of the storm in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, is a Sino-French cooperation project with its staff trained in France, even as it sounded ambivalent about agreeing for a WHO probe into the origin of COVID-19. Accusing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of fabricating lies over the involvement of the virology lab in Wuhan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying sought to deflect criticism over its role by highlighting its French connection.

"Maybe he still doesn't know the P4 Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) lab is a China-French government cooperation project and it followed international standards in its design construction and management," Hua told a media briefing here while responding to Pompeo's allegations. "The first batch of staff were trained at French labs," she said, adding that its equipment is tested every year by internationally recognized third parties.

In recent days, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo have claimed that the deadly virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak was first detected last December. Hua again asked Pompeo to show "enormous evidence" he has to prove that the novel coronavirus originated from the lab in Wuhan. "He (Pompeo) contradicts himself. He is making lies to cover up other lies. It is an open secret," she said.

About President Trump's assertion that the COVID-19 attack was worse than that of the Pearl Harbour attack in WW-II and September 1, 2001, terrorist attack, Hua said that in such a case the enemy is a coronavirus, not China. "If it can be compared to pearl harbor or 9/11 attack, so the enemy the US faces is a coronavirus. The US should work with China as a comrade in the fight instead of the enemy. Because only with the concerted efforts we can win this war against virus," she said.

"But regrettably, we see some in the US officials shifting the blame which we believe is wrong", she said. While China contained the virus attack in over two months, the US is a highly developed country that has not succeeded yet, she said.

Since emerging in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the coronavirus is confirmed to have infected 1.2 million Americans, killing more than 73,000. Hua sounded ambivalent about China agreeing for an inquiry by the World Health Organisation (WHO) into the origin of the coronavirus.

Asked about reports that Chen Xu, China's ambassador to UN institutions in Geneva, backed the WHO probe, Hua said, "we have never said we oppose WHO. We have been supporting WHO's work. (We're) Cooperating with WHO in an open and transparent manner including tracing the origin." "At an appropriate time, we will have a conclusion on that. But we oppose the US and some other countries trying to politicize this issue and conduct investigations on the presumption of guilt," she said. "So in the future, if it is good for human beings to deal with similar pandemics in future Chinese side can do whatever it can to achieve good results and make all the contributions", she said.

She reiterated that the issue of the origin of coronavirus is a scientific matter and should be assessed by scientists and professionals. Besides attacking China over the coronavirus emanating from Wuhan, Trump is also deeply critical of WHO accusing it of siding with Beijing in mismanaging and covering up the spread of the virus. He also suspended over USD 400 million funding for the WHO pending an inquiry.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai; total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force: Officials.

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force Officials....

Heavy rains kill 55 in Rwanda

Fifty-five people died in Rwanda on Wednesday when heavy rains caused floods and landslides, the government said. The East African nation has in recent weeks experienced major downpours that have led to landslides that flattened houses on m...

EU envoy says removal of phrase in op-ed in China newspaper 'regrettable'

The European Union ambassador to China said on Thursday it was regrettable that part of an opinion piece co-authored by 27 European ambassadors and published in the official China Daily had been removed before publication. A comparison betw...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Putin warns global market rivalry rising amid coronavirus pandemicRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that international rivalry on global markets was rising because of a fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020