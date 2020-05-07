Less than a million African tested for COVID-19

Around 850,000 people across Africa — population 1.3 billion — have been tested for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That's according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Director John Nkengasong again tells reporters that "we are not testing enough." The Africa CDC last month said it hoped to test 1 million people within four weeks and 10 million within about six months. But the supply of testing kits remains a challenge. "Without tests, we'll be fighting blindly," Nkengasong said. He added that "we are in for a very long fight, let me be clear with everyone." Africa's confirmed virus cases are now above 51,000.