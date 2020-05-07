Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain unlikely to request Brexit extension - Irish foreign minister

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:33 IST
Britain unlikely to request Brexit extension - Irish foreign minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

It appears unlikely that Britain will request an extension of its year-end deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday.

"I want to be honest with everybody ... At the moment, the way I see it, we are unlikely to see a request for an extension. So we will have to plan on that basis," Coveney said.

The British government has insisted that it will not seek an extension to the transition period, which is due to end in December 2020, whether or not a trade deal has been struck, and despite the economic upheaval caused to both Britain and the EU by the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi, European Council president discuss COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed on Thursday the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and recognised the importance of regional and global coordination to effectively ...

COVID-19: Two Air India Express flights from UAE carrying 354 Indian nationals take off

Two special flights from the UAE carrying a total of 354 Indian nationals, including nine infants, left for Kerala on Thursday, as India began its biggest ever repatriation exercise to bring back its citizens stranded abroad amidst the coro...

Caps' Leipsic apologizes for 'inappropriate, offensive' comments

Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic has apologized for crude and vulgar comments he made in an Instagram group chat that were leaked on social media. Leipsic and Florida Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald publicly commented on the appe...

Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions

The Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the convictions of two political insiders involved in New Jerseys Bridgegate scandal, saying that not every corrupt act by state or local officials is a federal crime. The court said in a unanimous de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020