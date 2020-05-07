Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa seeks 9 bln euro bailout amid political discussions

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:57 IST
Lufthansa seeks 9 bln euro bailout amid political discussions
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lufthansa is negotiating a 9 billion euro ($9.71 billion) bailout with Germany's economic stabilisation fund to ensure its future, the airline said on Thursday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. The "stabilisation package" includes a non-voting capital component, known as a so-called silent participation, a secured loan, and a capital increase which may leave the government with a shareholding of up to 25% plus one share, the company said.

"The Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG is continuing negotiations with the aim of ensuring the future viability of the company for the benefit of its customers and employees," the company said in a regulatory statement. Various alternatives of a capital increase are being discussed, including an increase at the nominal value of the share, if necessary after a capital cut, Lufthansa added.

The nominal value of Lufthansa's shares is 2.56 euros. A 25% stake would cost less than 500 million euros at this price. If Lufthansa opted for a capital cut that would enable the state to buy the 25% stake for an even smaller amount. Lufthansa shares closed up 0.5% at 7.86 euros on Thursday.

The low price of the new shares issued to the state would enable Germany to sell its stake fast and for a profit -- once Lufthansa has stabilised. SWIFT EXIT

European Union bailout rules, which are being drafted in Brussels, are expected to ask for a swift exit of the state, one of the people close to the matter said, adding getting an EU nod for the bailout was not a formality. Lufthansa's management, however, is lobbying against the government taking a direct stake and has gotten political support from Angela Merkel's ruling conservative party.

"The negotiations and the process of political decision-making are still ongoing", Lufthansa said. According to people close to the matter, Germany is offering roughly 5 billion euros in non-voting capital as part of the bailout. Additionally, Germany is offering about 3.5 billion euros in state-backed loans.

Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, where Lufthansa has important subsidiaries, have also offered help. Some of these contributions may lower the share that Germany is putting up in the bailout, the people said. As a condition of the rescue, Lufthansa may have to waive future dividend payments and provide supervisory board representation for members of Germany's stabilisation fund, the company said.

Last month Reuters reported that the airline group was seeking a 9 billion euro rescue package after travel bans to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus grounded 700 of its aircraft, leading to a 99% drop in passenger numbers. ($1 = 0.9270 euros)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

1,216 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 43 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,216 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state so far to 17,974. This was the second single-day largest jump in the number of cases.The state also reported death of 43 patients, 24 of...

PM Modi, European Council President discuss COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and the two leaders discussed situation created by COVID-19 and responses to the challenge. The two leaders discu...

Man killed in Tiger attack at rubber plantation in Kerala

A 38-year-old rubber plantation labourer was mauled to death by a Tiger in the district on Thursday, police said. Binish Mathew, employed at the Tannithode Plantation Corporation, was attacked by the animal from behind while he was engaged ...

Amazon, Future Group in talks over Future Retail stake sale

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has started talks with Amazon for selling stake in Future Retail Ltd to the US-based e-commerce major, industry sources said. The two parties initiated talks earlier this week for a stake in Future R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020