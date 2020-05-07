Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vizag chemical plant gas leak incident needs to be fully investigated: UN chief

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:41 IST
Vizag chemical plant gas leak incident needs to be fully investigated: UN chief
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)

The gas leak from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam, that killed at least 11 people and impacted about 1,000, needs to be fully investigated by local authorities, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday. "We obviously send our condolences to the victims and hope for quick recovery to those who have been impacted. And I think these kinds of incidents need to be fully investigated by the local authorities," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing

He was asked about the gas leak from the multinational L G Polymers Plant at R R Venkatapuram village near Visakhapatnam and whether the UN is involved in any way with efforts. "I'm not aware that we're involved in any way," Dujarric said. Gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius, killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000, many collapsing to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours. Hours after the styrene gas leak around 2.30 am from the multinational L G Polymers Plant at R R Venkatapuram village near here, scores of people could be seen lying unconscious on sidewalks, near ditches and on the road, raising fears of a major industrial disaster. Among the dead were two children, aged six and nine, a first year medical student and two people who fell into a well while fleeing the vapours from the plant, getting ready to reopen after the lockdown. Cries for help broke the silence of the night and many people fell unconscious in their sleep, a villager said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gulf states should consider U.S. ties when dealing with China -official

Gulf Arab states should consider their relationship with the United States when dealing with China, a U.S. official said on Thursday, as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Gulf Arab states...

1,216 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 43 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,216 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state so far to 17,974. This was the second single-day largest jump in the number of cases.The state also reported death of 43 patients, 24 of...

PM Modi, European Council President discuss COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and the two leaders discussed situation created by COVID-19 and responses to the challenge. The two leaders discu...

Man killed in Tiger attack at rubber plantation in Kerala

A 38-year-old rubber plantation labourer was mauled to death by a Tiger in the district on Thursday, police said. Binish Mathew, employed at the Tannithode Plantation Corporation, was attacked by the animal from behind while he was engaged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020