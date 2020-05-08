Left Menu
Development News Edition

Father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud Arbery

PTI | Savannah | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 10:55 IST
Father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud Arbery

Georgia authorities arrested a white father and son Thursday and charged them with murder in the February shooting death of a black man they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. The charges came more than two months after Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed on a residential street just outside the port city of Brunswick. National outrage over the case swelled this week after cellphone video that appeared to show the shooting.

Those close to Arbery celebrated the news but also expressed frustration at the long wait. “This should have occurred the day it happened,” said Akeem Baker, one of Arbery's close friends in Brunswick. “There's no way without the video this would have occurred. I'm just glad the light's shining very bright on this situation.” Gregory McMichael, 64, previously told police that he and his son chased after Arbery because they suspected him of being a burglar. Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, has said she thinks her son, a former football player, was just jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood before he was killed on a Sunday afternoon.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the slain man's father, Marcus Arbery, said it was outrageous that it took so long for arrests to be made. “This is the first step to justice,” Crump said in a statement. "This murderous father and son duo took the law into their own hands. It's a travesty of justice that they enjoyed their freedom for 74 days after taking the life of a young black man who was simply jogging.” The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests the day after it began its own investigation at the request of an outside prosecutor. The agency said in a news release that Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael, had both been jailed on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The GBI news release said the McMichaels “confronted Arbery with two firearms. During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery.” No other details were immediately released. It was not immediately known whether either of the McMichaels had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Gregory McMichael served as an investigator for Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson. He retired last year. The connection caused Johnson to recuse herself from the case. At a news conference before the arrests were announced Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters he was confident state investigators would “find the truth.” “Earlier this week, I watched the video depicting Mr. Arbery's last moments alive,” Kemp told a news conference in Atlanta. “I can tell you it's absolutely horrific, and Georgians deserve answers.” Gregory McMichael told police he suspected the runner was the same man filmed by a security camera committing a break-in. He and his grown son, Travis McMichael, grabbed guns and began a pursuit in the truck.

The video shows a black man running at a jogging pace on the left side of a road. A truck is parked in the road ahead of him. One of the white men is inside the pickup's bed. The other is standing beside the open driver's side door. The runner crosses the road to pass the pickup on the passenger side, then crosses back in front of the truck. A gunshot sounds, and the video shows the runner grappling with a man in the street over what appears to be a shotgun or rifle. A second shot can be heard, and the runner can be seen punching the man. A third shot is fired at point-blank range. The runner staggers a few feet and falls face down.

Brunswick defense attorney Alan Tucker identified himself Thursday as the person who shared the video with the radio station. In a statement, Tucker said he wasn't representing anyone involved in the case. He said he released the video “because my community was being ripped apart by erroneous accusations and assumptions.” Tucker did not say how he obtained the video. He did not immediately respond to a phone message or an email. The outcry over the killing reached the White House, where President Donald Trump offered condolences Thursday to Arbery's family.

“It's a very sad thing,” Trump said in the Oval Office, “but I will be given a full report this evening.” Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has called Arbery's death a “murder.” During an online roundtable Thursday, Biden compared the video to seeing Arbery “lynched before our very eyes.” The outside prosecutor overseeing the case, Tom Durden, had said Monday that he wanted a grand jury to decide whether charges are warranted. Georgia courts are still largely closed because of the coronavirus.(AP) AMS AMS.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Will make all possible efforts to ensure no one remains thirsty in summers: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed for a smooth supply of drinking water and to speed up the repairing works of hand pumps and tube wells in the summer season. Gehlot on Thursday was reviewing the drinking water arrangements...

Moody's reviews India's negative rating, upgrade unlikely in near term

Moodys Investors Service said on Friday that an upgrade of its Indias rating at Baa2 negative is unlikely in the near term due to economic shock triggered by coronavirus outbreak, weak policy implementation and high debt levels. The negativ...

At least 65 killed in flooding, landslides in Rwanda

At least 65 people are dead after flooding and landslides in Rwanda, officials said Thursday after overnight heavy rains. Nearly 100 homes were washed away. The landslides were still occurring in the morning in Gakenke district in the mount...

Sudanese corruption committee confiscates Bashir family properties

A Sudanese anti-corruption committee said on Thursday that it will confiscate several large plots of land and residential properties in the capital Khartoum from relatives of ousted President Omar al-Bashir after investigations found they w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020