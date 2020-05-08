Left Menu
Development News Edition

When cops kill, redress is rare - except in famous cases

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:30 IST
When cops kill, redress is rare - except in famous cases

The 2014 shooting death of black teen Michael Brown by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, prompted angry protests and trained a national spotlight on a perceived lack of police accountability for violent encounters with the public. Since then, the “Black Lives Matter” movement – sparked by the killing of black teen Trayvon Martin by civilian George Zimmerman in Florida in 2012 – has become closely associated with critiques of overly aggressive policing, particularly against black people. Heightened public awareness, enhanced by the increasing prevalence of cellphone video, has kept the issue front and center through a series of incidents that have made national headlines in recent years.

These high-profile cases – unlike most excessive force lawsuits against police that Reuters reviewed – are outliers, resulting in generous settlement offers and sometimes even criminal charges before police had any recourse to claiming qualified immunity. Here is a summary of some of those cases and their outcomes:

MICHAEL BROWN, a black teen killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014. Settlement: $1.5 million.

Criminal charges: None. ERIC GARNER, a black man who died after repeatedly crying “I can’t breathe” while placed in a chokehold by a New York City cop during an attempted 2014 arrest.

Settlement: $5.9 million. Criminal charges: None.

TAMIR RICE, a 12-year-old black boy who was holding a toy gun when shot dead by a Cleveland, Ohio, police officer in 2014. Settlement: $6 million.

Criminal charges: None. FREDDIE GRAY, a black man who died from injuries he sustained while in handcuffs and leg irons after being thrown into the back of a Baltimore police van in 2015.

Settlement: $6.4 million. Criminal charges: The six officers criminally charged in Gray’s death were acquitted or the charges were dropped.

WALTER SCOTT, an unarmed black man shot in the back while fleeing on foot from a traffic stop in North Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. Settlement: $6.5 million.

Criminal charges: The officer pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. PHILANDO CASTILE, a black man shot and killed during a 2016 traffic stop in a St. Paul, Minnesota, suburb after telling police he had a gun in the vehicle.

Settlement: Close to $3 million. Criminal charges: A jury acquitted the officer on charges of felony manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

JUSTINE DAMOND, an unarmed white Australian-American woman shot dead by police who were responding to her 911 call to report a possible rape in 2017. Settlement: $18 million paid to her family, and $2 million donated to gun violence prevention.

Criminal charges: A jury convicted the officer of murder. STEPHON CLARK, an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento, California, police in 2018 after they chased him into his grandmother’s back yard.

Settlement: Clark’s two children received $1.2 million each. Claims by other family members are pending. Criminal charges: None.

ATATIANA JEFFERSON, a black woman shot dead by a Fort Worth, Texas, cop in 2019 while standing in her home with a handgun after hearing noises outside. Settlement: No lawsuit filed yet.

Criminal charges: The officer, who resigned, is awaiting trial for murder. (Edited by John Blanton and Janet Roberts.)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

IAF Mig-29 aircraft near Jalandhar meets with accident

On 08 May 20, at 1045h, one Mig-29 aircraft airborne on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar met with an accident. The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the ...

Austere celebrations in Tripura on Tagore's birth anniversary, CM pays floral tribute

The 159th birth anniversary celebrations of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore in Tripura on Friday were an austere affair due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the state. The ocassion is usually celebrated with various cultural pro...

PIL in HC seeks free laptop, phones to poor kids for online classes during COVID-19 lockdown

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to a PIL seeking directions to them to provide free laptops, tablets or mobile phones to poor kids so that they can access classes online during the COVID-19 loc...

COVID-19 patient dies in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

A COVID-19 patient has died due to comorbidity, said Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, here on Friday. We have received information from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences GIMS that a COVID-19 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020