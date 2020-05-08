100,000 Pakistanis stranded abroad wish to return, lack of quarantine facilities hindering repatriation

Around 100,000 Pakistanis, stranded abroad, want to return, but the their country lacks quarantine facilities, Dawn quoted Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, as saying. According to the spokesperson, more than 60,000 Pakistanis wished to return from UAE while more than 15,000 people were stranded in Saudi Arabia.

As per the latest information, the number of coronavirus in Pakistan have surged past 25,000 while the death toll stood at 599. Farooqui said that "everyone who arrives from another country has to be quarantined for three days and would be allowed to go home if their test results are negative."

According to Dawn report, the provinces have been asked to arrange adequate quarantine facilities, after which the process of repatriation can speed up. On Thursday, the spokesperson had in a tweet said: "As part of the fourth phase of repatriation plan between 1-5 May: 1,122 Pakistani nationals were brought back from Dubai, 252 from Qatar, 111 from Bahrain, 252 from Sudan, 221 from Kenya, 273 from UK, 40 from Sri Lanka, 132 from Republic of Korea, 56 from 5 European countries, 193 from India." (ANI)