Left Menu
Development News Edition

US unemployment rate surges to 14.7 pc, the worst since Great Depression

Due to the coronavirus-induced crisis, the unemployment rate in the United States jumped from 10.3 per cent to 14.7 per cent in the month of April, representing the largest over-the-month increase since 1948.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 08:17 IST
US unemployment rate surges to 14.7 pc, the worst since Great Depression
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Due to the coronavirus-induced crisis, the unemployment rate in the United States jumped from 10.3 per cent to 14.7 per cent in the month of April, representing the largest over-the-month increase since 1948. The unemployment rate of 14.7 per cent is the highest rate since the Great Depression, The Washington Post reported.

"In April, the unemployment rate increased by 10.3 percentage points to 14.7 per cent. This is the highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase in the history of the series (seasonally adjusted data are available back to January 1948)," the US Labor Department said in its monthly jobs report. The US lost over 20 million jobs in April, boosting the country's unemployment rate to nearly 15 per cent, in a pandemic-induced economic spiral.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million in April," the report said. "The changes in these measures reflect the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it." In March, the US lost 710,000 jobs due to social-distancing measures that began keeping at least 80 per cent of the 310 million-strong population at home.

The new report comes a week after the Commerce Department said the US economy shrank 4.8 per cent in the first three months of 2020. The newly released report adds that every major sector of the labour market had job losses, with particularly heavy declines in the non-essential leisure and hospitality industries.

The Labor Department also reported 33 million filings for first-time unemployment benefits by Americans over the past seven weeks, indicating more job losses to come. The US government has already announced about USD 3 trillion in COVID-19 relief in previous packages, including more than USD 2.1 trillion in the initial Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act.

"Our nation is in the midst of historic health and economic crisis, and even this record-shattering April jobs report understates the suffering in our nation today. The dire job losses show the urgent need for a bold CARES 2 package that is equal to the crisis gripping the American people," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Friday. Pelosi said the new package must provide strong support to state, local and tribal governments who desperately need funds to pay the 'vital workers' who keep the US safe and are in danger of losing their jobs.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that the Trump administration wants Congress to reconvene soon to come up with another phase of relief funding. Trump, meanwhile, later in the day said the unprecedented job loss is not his fault while Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused the president of favouring big businesses and investors.

The US has so far recorded 1,283,908 number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 77,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

US unemployment rate surges to 14.7 pc, the worst since Great Depression

Due to the coronavirus-induced crisis, the unemployment rate in the United States jumped from 10.3 per cent to 14.7 per cent in the month of April, representing the largest over-the-month increase since 1948. The unemployment rate of 14.7 p...

Sachin Tendulkar remembers 'special stint' with Yorkshire club

Reminiscing his old days, former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday revealed that it was his stint with the county club Yorkshire in 1992 that helped him in better understanding the English conditions. The sti...

Lil Man comes up big in Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group C

Justin Lil Man Barone became the first player to complete a perfect run through his group in the Madden NFL 20 Bowl, going 3-0 on Friday to top Group C and earn a quarterfinal berth. In Group A and Group B action the previous two days, the ...

COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar provides financial aid to 4000 underprivileged children

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a donation to a Mumbai based non-profit organisation to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children. The org...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020