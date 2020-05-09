Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico: 2 men arrested in strangling deaths of sister nurses

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:23 IST
Mexico: 2 men arrested in strangling deaths of sister nurses

Two men were arrested for the strangling deaths of three sisters who worked in Mexico's government hospital system, and authorities ruled out any link to nationwide assaults on medical staff as anxiety over the pandemic escalates. Initial evidence shows the suspects, a nurse and a municipal market worker in their 20s, planned to rob the women, whose bodies were found in a house in the city of Torreón, said Miguel Ángel Riquelme, governor of the northern border state of Coahuila.

The killings had nothing to do with the sisters' hospital work, Riquelme said late Friday. Two of the sisters were nurses for the Mexican Social Security Institute and the third was a hospital administrator. The sisters, who were between 48 and 59 years old, were killed Thursday, according to the Social Security Institute.

In sporadic incidents in other parts of Mexico, nurses have had been hit, kicked off public transport or had cleaning fluids poured on them because of fears they might spread the new coronavirus. Mexican authorities have denounced the attacks and urged medical personnel not to wear uniforms or scrubs on the street to avoid being targeted.

Many Mexicans have praised their medical workers, describing them as heroes as hospitals treat an increasing number of people suffering from the COVID-19 disease..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

The Matrix 4 cast revealed, Lana Wachowski with Aleksandar Hemon & David Mitchell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

394 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 23 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 7,797 on Saturday with 394 new cases, 280 of them in Ahmedabad, while death toll rose by 23 to 472, a senior health official said. The number of deaths was the lowest in the last seven days...

ICMR partners with BBIL for developing indigenous COVID-19 vaccine

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Saturday announced that it has partnered with the Bharat Biotech International Limited BBIL to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 using the virus strain isolated at the National In...

Allow Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues: Raina, Irfan

Sidelined Suresh Raina and former all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday said that BCCI should allow those Indian players to compete in foreign T20 leagues who are not in contention for the national team. I wish BCCI plans something with ICC ...

Facilitated return of thousands of stranded people, says Bengal govt

The West Bengal government on Saturday said it had brought back around 6,000 residents stranded outside the state and ensured safe return of people of other states stuck here due to the lockdown, virtually refuting the claims of non-coopera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020