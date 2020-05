BRIEF-Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says "Tesla Will Now Move Its Hq And Future Programs To Texas/Nevada Immediately" - Tweet

Tesla Inc:

* TESLA CEO ELON MUSK SAYS "TESLA WILL NOW MOVE ITS HQ AND FUTURE PROGRAMS TO TEXAS/NEVADA IMMEDIATELY" - TWEET

* TESLA CEO ELON MUSK SAYS "IF WE EVEN RETAIN FREMONT MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY AT ALL, IT WILL BE DEPENDENT ON HOW TESLA IS TREATED IN THE FUTURE"- TWEET