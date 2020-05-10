Heretics get final playoff spot in Road to Rio - Europe group

The final spot in the ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe Group A playoffs came down to the slimmest of margins on Saturday, with team Heretics -- despite losing its group finale -- advancing to the knockout round and shutting ENCE and Fnatic out of the playoffs. The day began with Astralis and Ninjas in Pyjamas having already clinched playoff spots and a quartet of teams at 3-3 and battling for two playoff spots. Team Vitality clinched one of the spots, beating Heretics 16-10 on Nuke and 16-7 on Dust II in the only matchup of 3-3 teams. That left ENCE and Fnatic, and they were facing the top teams in the group.

ENCE gave Astralis a battle, but ultimately fell in three games -- losing 19-17 on Train, winning 16-12 on Nuke and losing 16-11 on Inferno. Fnatic managed to take the first map against NiP, 16-9 on Overpass. But NiP responded with a 16-10 win on Mirage and 16-12 win on Inferno. That left Heretics, ENCE and Fnatic all at 3-3. Because each team went 1-1 in head-to-head matches between the three, the second tiebreaker -- head-to-head maps won -- came into play. Heretic's head-to-head map differential was plus-1, ENCE's was zero and Fnatic's was minus-1. Thus, ENCE grabbed the last spot.

Astralis, which beat NiP 2-1 on April 30, got the top seed in the playoffs while NiP got the second seed. Both advanced to the upper-bracket semifinals, while Vitality and Heretics will play in the lower-bracket first round. Complexity Gaming swept Dignitas in the day's other match, winning 28-24 on Train and 16-11 on Dust II, lifting Complexity to 2-5 and dropping last-place Dignitas to 1-6.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America Commonwealth of Independent States started in April. Play in the Asia and Oceania regions kicked off Wednesday.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The European event has 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the playoff's lower bracket.

All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage. The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus $33,000 of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points, 1,500 RMR points and $21,500.

Group B concludes with four matches Sunday. FaZe (6-0) face c0ntact Gaming (0-6) in a match pitting the lone unbeaten team in the group vs. the lone winless team. G2 (4-2) face North (3-3), and GODSENT (4-2) take on Movistar Riders (2-4), with both G2 and GODSENT in position to clinch playoff spots with a win. Copenhagen (3-3) and mousesports (2-4) meet in the fourth match, and both still have a shot at making the playoffs. ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A x-T1. Astralis, 6-1, +57

x-T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 6-1, +69 x-3. Team Vitality, 4-3, -4

x-T4. Team Heretics, 3-4, -16 e-T4. ENCE, 3-4, -13

e-T4. Fnatic, 3-4, +4 e-7. Complexity Gaming, 2-5, -39

e-8. Dignitas, 1-6, -58 Group B

x-1. FaZe Clan, 6-0, +65 T2. G2 Esports, 4-2, +35

T2. GODSENT, 4-2, +8 T4. Copenhagen Flames, 3-3, +5

T4. North, 3-3, -5 T6. mousesports, 2-4, -2

T6. Movistar Riders, 2-4, -40 e-8. c0ntact Gaming, 0-6, -66

x-Clinched playoff berth e-Eliminated from playoff contention

ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe prize pool, with prize money and Regional Major Ranking points: 1. $33,000, 1,600 points

2. $21,500, 1,500 points 3. $14,000, 1,400 points

4. $10,000, 1,300 points 5. $7,500, 1,200 points

6. $6,500, 1,100 points 7. $6,000, 1,000 points

8. $5,000, 900 points 9. $3,250, 800 points

10. $2,500, 700 points 11. $2,250, 600 points

12. $1,500, 500 points 13-14. $1,000, 350 points -- Complexity Gaming, another team TBD

15-16. no prize money, 150 points -- c0ntact Gaming, Dignitas --Field Level Media