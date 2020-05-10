Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 25,000 Indians register to be repatriated from US: Ambassador Sandhu

Around 25,000 Indians have registered with the country's mission in the US for repatriation flights that will begin operating from Saturday (local time), Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, adding that in the first week, seven flights will take-off and a "continuous work" will be in progress to evacuate Indian nationals from here.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2020 06:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 06:50 IST
Around 25,000 Indians register to be repatriated from US: Ambassador Sandhu
India Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj Around 25,000 Indians have registered with the country's mission in the US for repatriation flights that will begin operating from Saturday (local time), Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, adding that in the first week, seven flights will take-off and a "continuous work" will be in progress to evacuate Indian nationals from here.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Sandhu said: "So, we have a total of 25,000 people who have registered in the first week, we are going to take seven flights, and this will be a continuous work in progress, depending upon how the requirements come where the people wish to go in India, and what the local situation is allowing, both medically, as well as connections, and on that basis, we will continue further after the first week." The first flight will be from San Francisco to Mumbai and Hyderabad on Saturday with 200 passengers on board. On May 10, an Air India flight from New York with 300 passengers on board will come to Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Later on May 11, passengers from Chicago will land in Mumbai and Chennai. Lastly, on May 12, there may be a flight from Washington DC to Delhi and Hyderabad. "Mission Vande Bharat is starting with effect from today. The first flight will take off from San Francisco in a little while. And then we are going to have seven total flights from four different hubs. These are all the Air India hubs, and these flights are going to different cities of India," the envoy said.

When asked about the protocols been taken to ensure the safety of passengers and flight crew, Sandhu assured that Air India has taken all the necessary precautions and the embassy will ensure the implementation of Ministry of Home Affairs' directive regarding the travelling. "Air India has taken all the necessary precautions. And there is a very clear Ministry of Home Affairs directive on that on the travel, that will be implemented. But before the passengers board the flight. Their check-up will be done, and it will be ensured that people who are asymptomatic, they get on the flight, so as to ensure the health security of all also within the flight, there are certain arrangements and requirements, which Air India is taking care of," he said.

The envoy said that the mission will study the "evolving situation" for the next few days and according to that will carry out the next phase of the evacuation. "As I mentioned that this is an evolving and a developing situation. At this time we have the first seven days, we will study that and continuously, then we can for the next seven days, and subsequently, if there is a need, you would also realize that. With the passage of time in India. There'll be certain relaxation for internal flights etc. All those will be factored in. Plus, what kind of response we get, and how many passengers finally travel, 25,000 have registered. But finally, how many wish to travel. That's another factor that should be taken into account," he said.

Explaining the challenges being faced by the mission during the planning and executing the evacuation of Indians, Sandhu said: "So, challenges are all around. There are people who fill the forms, but when they are picked up in a very scientific random lottery system which we are working when they are picked up the messages go to them they don't respond. So, therefore, we have to again scientifically move ahead, but it has to be also ensured that the flights are full, and everyone who wishes to go can take advantage of this opportunity," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

MP road mishap: Among 11 injured, 2 people referred to Jabalpur, 2 critical, others stable

Of the 11 people who got injured when the truck they were travelling in got overturned in Narsinghpur, two people referred to Jabalpur as one of them had head injury and the other had mandible fracture, said Dr Anita Agrawal, Civil Surgeon....

China reports 14 new coronavirus cases, high-risk area resurfaces

Chinas National Health Commission reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 9, the highest number since April 28 and up from only one case a day earlier, according to data published on Sunday. Of the new cases, two were imported in...

Tesla sues California county in virus factory closure fight, threatens to leave

Tesla Inc sued local authorities in California on Saturday as the electric carmaker pushed to re-open its factory there and Chief Executive Elon Musk threatened to move Teslas headquarters and future programs from the state to Texas or Neva...

Indore confirms 78 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

As many as 78 more people test coronavirus positive on Saturday, said Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Health Officer. With 78 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in Indore has mounted to 1,858, said Dr Jadia.He further said that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020