Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kalapani issue would be resolved through diplomatic initiatives: Nepal FM

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:12 IST
Kalapani issue would be resolved through diplomatic initiatives: Nepal FM

Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Sunday that efforts are on to resolve the border issue with India through diplomatic initiatives, a day after Nepal raised objection over a crucial link road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand. Gyawali made the remarks in the Parliament after the ruling Nepal Communist Party lawmakers tabled a special resolution in the House demanding return of Nepal's territory in Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh.

In the resolution, the lawmakers asked the Nepal government to take necessary steps to get back around 400 sq km land east of Mahakali river, a border river, which they claimed was being encroached. Gyawali claimed that the territories belonged to Nepal as it was mentioned in the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 and three supplementary documents subsequently exchanged between the Nepal government and then British India government, and no other agreement was signed to change the status.

He assured the Parliament that the issue would be resolved through diplomatic initiatives and efforts are on towards that direction. Speaking on the occasion, lawmakers advised the government to hold consultation with the Chinese side too, as the matter was trilateral issue.

They also advised the government to start highest level dialogue between Nepal and India to resolve the matter. Gyawali said that Nepal has raised objection to the construction of the strategic link road by the Indian government connecting Darchula in Uttarkhanda with the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China via the Lipulekh Pass.

On Saturday, Nepal's Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement said the government "has learnt with regret" about the inauguration of the link road connecting to Lipulekh pass, which Nepal claims to be part of its territory. The 80-km-long strategically crucial road at a height of 17,000 feet along the border with China in Uttarakhand was thrown open by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week.

Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory - India as part of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district and Nepal as part of Darchula district..

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

No COVID-19 case reported in 10 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Vardhan

No COVID-19 case has been reported in 10 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, asserting that India was moving fast on ...

Poachers kill rhino in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

A carcass of a rhinoceros was found in Assams Kaziranga National Park KNP at around 5.30 pm yesterday. According to officials, the forest guards of the national park on Saturday had detected the carcass near Duamari Beel under Eastern Range...

Older Turks enjoy walks outside as coronavirus rules relaxed

Turkeys senior citizens got their first chance to venture outside in seven weeks Sunday under relaxed coronavirus restrictions. People aged 65 and over the age group most at risk from the virus were subjected to a stay-at-home curfew on M...

Hyderabad DRDO lab develops Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet to sanitize phones, laptops

A DRDO lab in Hyderabad has developed a Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer DRUVS which has been designed to sanitize mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, challans etc, said Defence Resea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020