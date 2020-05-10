Zellsis, freakazoid leaving CS:GO for Valorant

Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro and Ryan "freakazoid" Abadir are the latest players to leave Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition to pursue careers in Valorant. Both announced their departures from Swole Patrol over social media on Sunday.

"The current CS scene currently just does not have enough orgs for the lower levels of the scene, or even the promise of support at all," Zellsis wrote in a TwitLonger post. "As many of you can expect from what I just said, I will be playing Valorant from now on, this decision took some time for me to make, but I hope it holds nothing but the best for the future." Zellis is best known for a three-month trial with Cloud9 that included an appearance at the 2019 IEM Katowice Major.

"Sometimes life says out with the old and gotta go with the new," freakazoid tweeted. "I'm quitting cs and going to be playing Valorant. I can't wait to be apart of the team that competes at worlds or whatever it's called for it and (expletives) against teams world wide. LETS GO." freakazoid is also known for a productive stint with Cloud9, including three straight second-place finishes in 2015 at the ESL ESEA Pro League Season 1 Finals, ESWC and FACEIT League Stage 2 Finals.

Their departures from Swole Patrol leave the North American team with only one remaining player on the roster: Edgar "MarKE" Maldonado.