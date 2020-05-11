Twenty killed in attacks on villages in western Niger

Twenty killed in attacks on villages in western NigerReuters | Niamey | Updated: 11-05-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 02:07 IST
At least 20 people were killed in attacks by unidentified gunmen on several villages in the Tillaberi region of western Niger, the governor of the region said on Sunday. Ibrahim Tidjani Katchella told national radio Saturday's attacks were carried out by assailants on motorcycles. He gave no further details.
Tillaberi is in the tri-border region of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali known as Liptako-Gourma, where Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have strengthened their foothold, making swathes of the arid Sahel area ungovernable. France, several European and African countries have set up a new task force made up of special forces to fight insurgent groups in the region alongside the Mali and Niger armies.
- READ MORE ON:
- Niger
- Tillaberi
- Mali
- Burkina Faso
- al Qaeda
- African
- European
- Sahel
- Islamic State
- France
ALSO READ
Over 200 Europeans stranded in India evacuated
Hyderabad airport gets connected to African markets with cargo services' launch by Ethiopian Airlines
Ghana President to address gathering of African business leaders facing COVID-19
Chinese fishing trawlers fined for being in South African waters
European tourism needs 375 billion euros to recover from Covid-19 impact, says report