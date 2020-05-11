Left Menu
Development News Edition

US: Georgia deputy kills man over attack with rocks

PTI | Clarifies | Updated: 11-05-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 07:57 IST
US: Georgia deputy kills man over attack with rocks

A southeast Georgia sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who threw rocks at him, state officials said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it's examining the Saturday shooting of 47-year-old Yassin Mohamed near Claxton.

Deputies were called just after midnight Saturday morning about a man walking in the middle of a road. An Evans County sheriff's deputy arrived to find Mohamed there. GBI says deputies “had several encounters with Mohamed over the previous 12 hours." When the deputy tried to speak to Mohamed, investigators say Mohamed began throwing rocks, hitting the deputy once. Mohamed then charged the deputy with a larger rock, GBI says, and the unnamed deputy shot Mohamed.

He died before he could be taken to a hospital. Mohamed's body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for autopsy.

The deputy was not seriously injured. The investigation will be turned over to the district attorney for review once completed. The prosecutor will then decide whether to file charges.

It's the 38th officer-involved shooting that GBI has been asked to investigate so far this year..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England should replace Neville with former US coach Ellis: Aluko

Jill Ellis, who led the United States to back-to-back Womens World Cup titles, would make the ideal replacement for England head coach Phil Neville when he leaves the job next year, former striker Eniola Aluko has said. England womens head ...

European leagues move at different speeds toward restart

As European leagues prepare to return from the enforced coronavirus break, screening tests are revealing cases in various championships, although, as yet, not calling into question plans to resume playing. Germany still plans to be the firs...

PGF provides over $1.5 million to Māori farming operations 

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing more than 1.5 million to two Whenua Mori farming operations in Northland so under-utilised land can be restored to higher productivity and profitability, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane J...

Working closely with government to resume cricket in country, says ECB

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended the lockdown till at least June 1 in the country, the England and Wales Cricket Board said that the cricket body is working closely with the government to safely resume cricket. The ECB had earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020