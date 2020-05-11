Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN says 3 peacekeepers killed, 4 wounded in Mali attacks

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 11-05-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 09:20 IST
UN says 3 peacekeepers killed, 4 wounded in Mali attacks

The United Nations said three peacekeepers from Chad were killed and four others seriously injured Sunday in attacks against a U.N. convoy in northern Mali using improvised explosive devices. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attacks near Aguelhok in the Kidal region, which may constitute war crimes under international law.

The secretary-general calls on Malian authorities “to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice swiftly,” Dujarric said. The UN peacekeeping mission in Mali was established in 2013 to help stabilize the northwestern African nation.

Dujarric said: “The secretary-general reaffirms that such cowardly acts will not deter the United Nations from its resolve to continue supporting the people and Government of Mali in their pursuit of peace and stability.” Despite a 2015 peace agreement between the government and one-time separatists, Kidal has not escaped violence. Jihadists have repeatedly targeted the U.N. base there, and a 2016 attack killed seven peacekeepers..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Gateway Distriparks calls off stake sale in Snowman Logistics

Gateway Distriparks Ltd GDL has terminated a share purchase agreement to sell its entire stake of 40.25 per cent in Snowman Logistics to Adani Logistics for a consideration of Rs 295.92 crore. Snowman is the largest cold chain provider in I...

Men's blood contains greater concentrations of enzyme that helps COVID-19 infect cells

Evidence from a large study of several thousand patients shows that men have higher concentrations of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 ACE2 in their blood than women. Since ACE2 enables the coronavirus to infect healthy cells, this may help ...

Unbxd Recognised by Gartner in The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2020

SAN MATEO, California, May 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution marks its entry into 2020 with recognition in the Gartner report titled The Gartner Digital Commerce...

Cooperate with Railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains, facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers: Union Home Secy to state Chief Secy's

Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories UTs urging them to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020