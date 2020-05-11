Left Menu
Workplaces to follow new rules as Singapore eases Covid-19 circuit breaker measures from May 12

As Singapore gradually moves to ease its lockdown, also known as Covid-19 circuit breaker measures, following a decline in new coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Manpower has laid out certain requirements, such as safe management measures, reducing physical interaction and ensuring of safe distancing, for firms which are expected to resume operations on May 12.

11-05-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As Singapore gradually moves to ease its lockdown, also known as Covid-19 circuit breaker measures, following a decline in new coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Manpower has laid out certain requirements, such as safe management measures, reducing physical interaction and ensuring of safe distancing, for firms which are expected to resume operations on May 12. The foremost requirement suggested is the appointment of safe management officers to put in place safe distancing measures, the ministry said on Saturday as per the Strait Times. The officers must ensure compliance, conduct checks regularly, and keep a record of inspections, the ministry added.

The second requirement suggested is conducting of meetings, conferences, seminars and social gatherings virtually, while practices such as eating in groups, must be postponed or cancelled. Those who cannot work from home must stagger working or break hours. They should work in split teams or in shifts, and cannot meet colleagues in other teams. Those in the same shift or team must be at least 1m apart and wear a mask at all times, the ministry further stated

Temperature screening and checks for respiratory symptoms for onsite workers is to be done twice in a day, apart from visitors. Employees and visitors also need to submit declarations of travel history before being allowed to enter offices and worksites. They should confirm that they have not received a quarantine or isolation order, stay-home notice, not been in close contact of any confirmed corona cases, or been issued medical certificates for respiratory symptoms, the new guidelines added. Employers have also been asked to keep the records of employees for at least 28 days. They must also ensure that each employee visits only one clinic for checkups and must submit records of their medical certificates as well as diagnoses provided, only for Covid-19- related symptoms.

An evacuation plan must be prepared for unwell or suspected cases, as well as for other onsite personnel, the ministry said. Self-ordering options and contactless payment modes should be installed. Use of national digital check-in system SafeEntry to record all entries and exits, including employees and visitors should be put in place.

Lastly, common spaces, including lifts, pantries and visitor rooms, must be cleaned regularly. Employers should further encourage workers to download contact-tracing app TraceTogether, the ministry said. On April 21, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong extended the "circuit breaker" period until June 1 to control the spread of the coronavirus and assured full care for foreign workers, including Indian nationals.

The country has so far recorded 22,460 Covid-19 positive cases, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday. The number of new cases in the community has been on a steady weekly decline. So has the number of unlinked cases in the community. There were no imported cases yesterday, the ministry added. (ANI)

