Scientists call for studying COVID-19 transmission in companion animals, lifestock

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have called for studying the spread of the novel coronavirus across animal species, and between animals and humans, stressing the need to assess the impact of such transmission on food security. The review research, published in the journal Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases, identifies the critical need to understand the ability of the novel coronavirus to infect certain animals such as livestock, poultry, working animals like military service dogs, and species in zoos. According to the researchers, including those from the Western University of Health Sciences in the US, there is also an urgent need to assess the transmissibility of the SARS-CoV-2 infection between humans and those animals. "The potential for zoonotic SARS-CoV-2 to infect companion animals has been a topic of much discussion," said Stephen Higgs, Director, Biosecurity Research Institute in the US. In the study, the researchers cited anecdotes of pets being infected with the novel cornavirus, including the case of a cat in Belgium.

"Contrary to earlier assertions by health agencies that the virus could not cause illness in pets, the cat developed both respiratory and enteric symptoms and took nine days to recover," the scientists wrote in the study. They said large amounts of antigen were repeatedly demonstrated in the cat's vomit and feces over multiple days, which led scientists to conclude that the feline had been infected by SARS-CoV-2. Since tigers and lions in the US zoo have also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the researchers said more questions need to be answered about species susceptibility, duration of infection, viral shedding, and asymptomatic reservoirs of COVID-19. "With over 3 million cases of COVID-19 and over a quarter of a million deaths worldwide so far since January, it is vital that we understand the risks posed by domestic animals as a possible source for human infection," Higgs said.

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

