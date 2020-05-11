Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian biryani restaurant owner in Singapore sentenced to jail for hurting business rival: reports

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:03 IST
Indian biryani restaurant owner in Singapore sentenced to jail for hurting business rival: reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Indian businessman, who owns a well-known biryani restaurant here, was on Monday sentenced to six years of jail and six strokes of the cane, nearly five years after conspiring to have the face of a friend-turned-foe slashed after he started selling the same delicacies next door, according to media reports. Zackeer Abbass Khan, 49, who owns the Zam Zam restaurant was found guilty after a long-running trial of conspiring with several others to have Victory restaurant supervisor Liakath Ali Mohamed Ibrahim slashed and scarred in 2015 for selling the same delicacies next door, Channel News Asia reported.

Before sentencing Zackeer, District Judge Mathew Joseph said the case was a reminder that one should not allow one's anger to cloud one's judgment as the "resulting consequences can be severe." The judge also said there was no place in our society for gratuitous violence, The Straits Times reported. While Zackeer has been jailed, he intends to appeal, his lawyer said.

Zackeer had instructed business associate and long-time friend Anwer Ambiya Kadir Maideen, 50, to attack on Liakath for selling the same delicacies next door. Anwer, also an Indian-origin, the middleman in the scheme, was given five-and-a-half years' jail, Channel News Asia reported.

He had hired secret society (gang) member Joshua Navindran Surainthiran, an Indian-origin, to attack Liakath on the face with a knife on August 26, 2015, for 1,700 Singapore dollars, the report said. Joshua was jailed for six-and-a-half years and six strokes of the cane for the slashing and other offences in November 2016.

Both Zackeer and Anwer were found guilty of a charge of conspiring to cause grievous hurt to Liakath, who was left with a permanent scar, the report said. Zackeer was convicted of another charge of criminal intimidation for threatening the victim, saying: "I see how you will work here and within one week I will either hit or kill you." Anwer pleaded guilty on Monday to one additional charge of being a member of a secret society, with two other similar charges taken into consideration.

He had joined the gang in 1990 and was a "fighter" there. Judge Joseph then sentenced him to a total of 5½ years' jail, The Straits Times reported. The court heard that after the business failed, Mr Liakath joined Victory Restaurant in 2014 and created problems for Zam Zam by pulling customers away and reporting its staff to the authorities.

After the business failed, Zackeer blamed the victim for being "cheated" of 80,000 Singapore dollars and tensions increased after the Liakath joined the rival Victory restaurant. Allegations were tossed back and forth of customers being pulled away, and things came to a head on August 22, 2015, when the police went to both restaurants in North Bridge Road to advise them to stop touting.

Four days later, Joshua slashed Liakath on the face. For his involvement, he was sentenced to six-and-a-half years' jail and six strokes of the cane in 2016, after pleading guilty to several charges.

On Monday, the court granted Anwer his request to defer the sentence as he needed to arrange for someone to take over his restaurant business, which has been "suffering" because of COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. French to return to shops and hair salons as lockdown liftedMillions of French people are set to cautiously emerge from one of Europes strictest lockdowns on Monday, once more able to eng...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Rock n roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87Little Richard, the self-proclaimed architect of rock n roll who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-woogie, r...

Turkey cancels basketball, volleyball seasons due to outbreak

Turkey canceled its basketball and volleyball leagues for the 2019-2020 season on Monday, with no relegated teams and the current standings valid for European competition, following a stoppage in play due to the coronavirus pandemic.Because...

Delhi man kills pregnant wife after quarrel, surrenders

Enraged that his five-month pregnant wife was talking to another man on the street, an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly strangled her to death at their home in south Delhi and then surrendered, police said on Monday. Vijay Kumar, 33, went to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020