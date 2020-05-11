Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87

Little Richard, the self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-woogie, rhythm and blues and gospel, died on Saturday at the age of 87. Richard, a Grammy Award winner and inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame whose electrifying 1950s hits such as "Tutti Frutti" and "Long Tall Sally" and flamboyant stage presence influenced legions of performers, succumbed to cancer. Nigerian comics fight COVID-19 with gags and slapstick slaps

Nigerian comedian Maryam Apaokagi has a sure-fire way of getting people to listen to her coronavirus health advice - she delivers it with a hard slap in the face. The 21-year-old has joined a line-up of the nation's top performers working health tips into their routines to spread the word about COVID-19. Seinfeld star Jerry Stiller dies aged 92, son Ben pays tribute

Jerry Stiller, who played two of American television's most cantankerous fathers on the sitcoms "Seinfeld" and "The King of Queens," has died aged 92, his son Ben Stiller said on Twitter on Monday. "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," wrote Ben, a Hollywood comedian who appeared with his father in "Zoolander" and other movies. All masks, no fireworks: Shanghai Disneyland in muted reopening after coronavirus closedown

Thousands of visitors streamed into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first reopened by Walt Disney Co after the coronavirus pandemic brought the Magic Kingdom to a standstill. While Mickey Mouse joined familiar Disney characters welcoming the crowds, the Shanghai experience will not be as it was: Instead of parades and fireworks, there are mandatory masks, temperature screenings and social distancing for visitors and employees. In Japan, world's longest-running TV cartoon show switches to re-runs as coronavirus halts production

Millions of Japanese viewers of the world's longest-running animated cartoon TV show will have to make do with re-runs from next week after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production, Fuji Television Network said on Sunday. Aired every Sunday since 1969, the "Sazae-san" show features the everyday ups and downs of suburban Japanese housewife Sazae and her extended family, is a household name for many generations. It can still attract around 10% of the viewing audience, according to some estimates, for its 30-minute slot at 6.30 p.m. on Sundays. (Japanese website http://www.sazaesan.jp) Kurt Cobain's 'Unplugged' guitar has $1 million auction estimate

Kurt Cobain's cardigan sold for a record $334,000 last year. Now the acoustic guitar the punk rocker played for Nirvana's "MTV Unplugged" session, just five months before his death, is expected to fetch around $1 million at auction in June. Julien's Auctions said on Monday the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar that Cobain played for the 1993 live taping is going up for sale, The guitar comes with battered case, whose storage compartment contains a small suede bag where the musician is said to have stashed the heroin he was addicted to in his final years. Opera star sings Britain's VE Day hits from an empty Albert Hall

Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins will stream a concert from an empty Royal Albert Hall on Friday evening, as locked-down Britain marks the 75th anniversary of "Victory in Europe" Day. Millions of people held a two-minute silence while military jets flew over the United Kingdom's four capitals during commemorations for the end of World War Two on the continent.