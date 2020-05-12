Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 with counterparts in US, 5 other countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he had a "productive discussion" on coronavirus with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Israel and South Korea. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said his virtual conversation on Monday with his counterparts covered discussion on the pandemic response, economic recovery, and travel norms.

"A broad-based virtual meeting on responding to the #CoronaVirus challenge. Productive discussion with FMs @SecPompeo, @MarisePayne,@Israel_katz, @moteging, @ernestofaraujo, & Kang Kyung-wha," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post. "Conversation covered pandemic response, global health management, medical cooperation, economic recovery, and travel norms. Look forward to continuing this engagement," he said in a subsequent post.

Coronavirus which first emerged in Wuhan, China, has killed over 282,000 people globally and has infected more than 4.1 million people. (ANI)