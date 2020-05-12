US to complete 10 million coronavirus tests this week: Trump

Left Menu
The United States will complete 10 million coronavirus testings this week, United States President Donald Trump said on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 04:11 IST
US President Donald Trump . Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], May 12 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States will complete 10 million coronavirus testings this week, United States President Donald Trump said on Monday. "This week the United States will pass 10 million tests conducted, nearly double the number of any other country. We are testing more people per capita than South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Sweden, Finland, and many other countries, in some cases combined," Trump said at a White House briefing.

As of Monday morning, the figure stood at 9 million tests, accelerating by 300,000 per day. "Three weeks ago we were conducting roughly 150,000 tests per day. Now we are doing approximately 300,000 tests per day, a 100 per cent increase, and it will go up substantially from that number," Trump said.

Wide testing for coronavirus is viewed as a necessary prerequisite to reopening the US after quarantines and lockdowns. In an effort to further ramp up testing, Trump announced the allocation of USD 11 billion to every state, territory, and tribe. (Sputnik/ANI)

