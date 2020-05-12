T1 sign former CS:GO pro food to Valorant roster

Victor "food" Wong, who last week left Swole Patrol's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad, joined T1's Valorant team on Monday. T1 made the announcement on Twitter, writing, "With @food_cs on our team, winning is DEFINITELY on the menu. Please welcome the 4th member of the T1 Valorant roster! #T1WIN"

food, a 23-year-old from New York, told ESPN on Monday, "It feels great (to join T1). Obviously, T1 is a big name in League of Legends, so I'm definitely happy to be a part of them. ... "Hopefully, the fans I have from CS:GO don't leave me. Hopefully, they'll still support me in Valorant, and obviously all the new fans that'll be coming in, I hope you support me, as well."

T1 previously added food's ex-Swole Patrol teammate Braxton "Brax" Paulson. The squad also features Keven "AZK" Lariviere, a former CS:GO and Overwatch player, and Austin "Crashies" Roberts, who left Bad News Bears' CS:GO team in April. Former Swole Patrol coach Daniel "fRoD" Montaner will led T1's Valorant side.

food's Swole Patrol squad recently came in sixth place in the ESL Pro League Season 11: North America, the best result he was part of in a top-level CS:GO event. --Field Level Media