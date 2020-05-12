OpTic Gaming L.A. part ways with coach Pacman

One day after OpTic Gaming Los Angeles completed its best weekend of the Call of Duty League season, the team and coach Johnathan "Pacman" Tucker parted ways Monday. Pacman made the initial announcement, tweeting, "I am no longer a part of @OpTicGaming. I will miss being with the team on a daily basis but my time here has come to an end. I have spent the last decade of my life in call of duty and will be looking for the next opportunity that arises for me in cod esports. Thank you"

Less than an hour later, the team tweeted, "We'd like to thank @PacmanJT for his work with OpTic Gaming Los Angeles. We appreciate everything he's done for the squad and wishes him the best going forward." Last week, OpTic L.A. benched Jordan "JKap" Kaplan in favor of Martin "Chino" Chino, and the team responded by finishing runner-up to the Atlanta FaZe in Week 7.

Thanks to the 30 points earned by the second-place result, OpTic L.A. climbed into a tie for seventh place with the London Royal Ravens at 50 points. The first-place FaZe has 170 points. All 12 teams in the league have competed in five events. Pacman, 29, had a lengthy Call of a Duty playing career that included stints with Team SoloMid and eUnited. He was an Activision Call of Duty analyst for more than a year before taking the coaching job with OpTic Gaming L.A.

OpTic return to action May 22 when they play their opener of the Week 8 event against the Minnesota R0kkr.