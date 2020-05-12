China says Phase 1 trade deal beneficial to U.S., China and the world

China says Phase 1 trade deal beneficial to U.S., China and the worldReuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:14 IST
The Phase 1 trade deal between China and the United States will benefit for both countries and the world, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday after being asked whether China is considering renegotiating the deal.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that both countries should implement the deal on the basis of equality and mutual respect.
China's official Global Times reported on Monday that some government advisers were urging Beijing to invalidate the trade deal and negotiate one more favourable to China.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Zhao Lijian
- Chinese
- Beijing
- Global Times
ALSO READ
Erdogan says Turkey will send medical gear to United States
Erdogan says Turkey will send medical gear to United States
Czechs sign joint 5G security declaration with United States
Nigeria receives $311 mln of Abacha assets from United States, Jersey -attorney general
Nigeria receives $311 mln of Abacha assets from United States, Jersey -attorney general