Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubicle comeback? Pandemic will reshape office life for good

PTI | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:39 IST
Cubicle comeback? Pandemic will reshape office life for good
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Office jobs are never going to be the same. When workers around the world eventually return to their desks, they'll find many changes due to the pandemic. For a start, fewer people will go back to their offices as the coronavirus crisis makes working from home more accepted, health concerns linger and companies weigh up rent savings and productivity benefits.

For the rest, changes will begin with the commute as workers arrive in staggered shifts to avoid rush hour crowds. Staff might take turns working alternate days in the office to reduce crowding. Floor markings or digital sensors could remind people to stand apart and cubicles might even make a comeback. "This is going to be a catalyst for things that people were too scared to do before," said John Furneaux, CEO of Hive, a New York City-based workplace software startup. The pandemic "gives added impetus to allow us and others to make changes to century-old working practices." Hive plans to help employees avoid packed rush hour subway commutes by starting at different hours, said Furneaux, who tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. In Britain, the government is considering asking employers to do the same.

At bigger companies, senior executives are rethinking cramming downtown office towers with workers. British bank Barclays is making a "long-term adjustment in how we think about our location strategy," CEO Jes Staley said. "The notion of putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past." That is already happening in China, where lockdowns started easing in March. Beijing municipal authorities limited the number of people in each office to no more than 50 per cent of usual staffing levels, required office workers to wear face masks and sit at least 1 meter (3.3 feet) apart. At a minimum, the COVID-19 crisis could be the death knell for some recent polarizing office trends, such as the shared workspaces used by many tech startups to create a more casual and creative environment. Cubicles and partitions are making a return as the virus speeds the move away from open plan office spaces, architects say.

Design firm Bergmeyer is reinstalling dividers on 85 desks at its Boston office that had been removed over the years. That "will return a greater degree of privacy to the individual desks, in addition to the physical barrier which this health crisis now warrants," said Vice President Rachel Zsembery.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: UN urges religious leaders to fight harmful messages

he United Nations secretary-general is urging religious leaders to challenge inaccurate and harmful messages fuelling rising ethno-nationalism, hate speech and conflict as the coronavirus pandemic circles the globeAntonio Guterres warned ex...

Athletics-International season to run from August to October - World Athletics

This years international athletics season will begin with a Continental Tour Gold event in Finland on Aug. 11 and will end with a Diamond League meeting in China, World Athletics said in a statement on Tuesday. While a few minor events will...

Rugby-World Rugby Council approves change in scoring law

Scoring a try by grounding the ball against the post protector will no longer be possible after the World Rugby Council approved an amendment of the scoring law, rugby unions governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.World Rugby said th...

CCI closes complaint against West Bengal lotteries directorate, stockist

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission has closed a complaint alleging unfair business practices by the Directorate of State Lotteries, West Bengal, and West Bengal Lottery Stockists Syndicate. The complainant had alleged that an agree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020