Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli calls for strong vigil along country's southern border as corona cases rises

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:34 IST
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli calls for strong vigil along country's southern border as corona cases rises

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has instructed authorities to intensify the vigil along the country's southern border with India due to a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus patients and directed the officials to properly manage the lockdown, Cabinet sources said on Tuesday. Oli's instructions came on a day when the landlocked Himalayan nation reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day, taking the total number of infections to 191. Oli, who chaired a Cabinet meeting here, instructed the authorities to intensify the vigil in the southern border with India in view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients in Nepal, calling for the tightening of the lockdown, the sources said.

Nepal, which has entered the 50th day of its nationwide lockdown on Tuesday to contain the spread of coronavirus, is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the COVID-19 with no deaths. On Tuesday, Nepal's health authorities announced 57 new COVID-19 cases.

"Among the infected, eight persons are from Kapilvastu district, nine from Rupandehi, 39 from Parsa, and one from Bara. All of them are males. This was the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a day," the health ministry said in a statement. The total number of infected people in the country has reached 191, the ministry confirmed. Of the total cases, 33 patients have already been discharged after successful treatment and 158 active patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. So far there is no death related to coronavirus in the country.

On Monday, the Nepal government said the nation reported 24 new coronavirus cases, including eight who returned from India. Earlier, some of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Nepal were persons returning from the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March There are reports of hundreds of people entering the country daily through different border points despite the deployment of security personnel at all major entry points along the Nepal-India border to check cross-border movement of people during the lockdown.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Howrah-New Delhi passenger train chugs out again

A passenger train chugged out of the Howrah station in West Bengal for Delhi on Tuesday evening after 51 days of shutdown of the Railways operation due to the coronavirus lockdown. The special air-conditioned express left Howrah with more t...

India deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, failure to address woes of migrant workers: Surjewala to PM Modi

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modis address to the nation on Tuesday in which he announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to be self-reliant, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that India is deep...

Coronavirus: UN urges religious leaders to fight harmful messages

he United Nations secretary-general is urging religious leaders to challenge inaccurate and harmful messages fuelling rising ethno-nationalism, hate speech and conflict as the coronavirus pandemic circles the globeAntonio Guterres warned ex...

Athletics-International season to run from August to October - World Athletics

This years international athletics season will begin with a Continental Tour Gold event in Finland on Aug. 11 and will end with a Diamond League meeting in China, World Athletics said in a statement on Tuesday. While a few minor events will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020