Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: 'Seinfeld' star Jerry Stiller dies aged 92; London honors Captain Tom Moore, in ancient ceremony and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 02:26 IST
People News Roundup: 'Seinfeld' star Jerry Stiller dies aged 92; London honors Captain Tom Moore, in ancient ceremony and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Seinfeld' star Jerry Stiller dies aged 92, son Ben pays tribute

Jerry Stiller, who played two of American television's most cantankerous fathers on the sitcoms "Seinfeld" and "The King of Queens," has died aged 92, his son Ben Stiller said on Twitter on Monday. "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," wrote Ben, a Hollywood comedian who appeared with his father in "Zoolander" and other movies.

London honors Captain Tom Moore, 100, in ancient ceremony

British World War Two veteran Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising more than $40 million for the health service, was awarded the ancient honor of the Freedom of the City of London on Tuesday. Moore, 100, struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a walking frame to raise almost 33 million pounds for the National Health Service. His endeavor spread joy amid the grim news of the coronavirus outbreak.

Singer Bryan Adams apologizes for coronavirus conspiracy rant

Canadian singer Bryan Adams apologized on Tuesday for a social media post in which he blamed "bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards" for the novel coronavirus. Adams, who first became a global star in 1984 with hits including "Summer of '69" and "Heaven", made the comments in the caption of an Instagram post on Monday when he addressed the cancellation of his concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London due to COVID-19.

London nurses mark Florence Nightingale's bicentenary

Nurses in central London admired a giant projection of Florence Nightingale onto the buildings of Guys and St Thomas' hospitals on Monday night to mark 200 years since her birth and her legacy to modern nursing. The projection will be repeated on Tuesday night and includes a tribute to all those who serve today in the care sector.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil coronavirus cases surpass Germany

Brazils confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 177,589 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry, surpassing Germanys 170,508 confirmed cases of the disease.Brazil also declared 881 deaths in the last 24 hours, a record for a single day. Th...

Andhra minister slams TDP chief for criticism over state's acquisition of Kakinada mangrove forests

Andhra Pradesh minister for Marketing and Fisheries Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao on Tuesday hit out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his criticism of the government over the land acquisition of Kakinada mangrove forests for the Housing f...

Russia slams U.S. assertion at U.N. that it remains party to Iran nuclear deal

Russias U.N. ambassador slammed the United States on Tuesday as ridiculous for arguing it was still a member of the Iran nuclear deal two years after it quit, so Washington could trigger a return of all United Nations sanctions on Tehran.Th...

Brazil has processed 337,595 coronavirus tests -health official

Brazil has processed 337,595 tests for the novel coronavirus in official labs, a health ministry official said on Tuesday, up from around 181,000 tests on April 22, when the government previously reported testing numbers.Eduardo Macario, de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020