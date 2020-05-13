Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo condemns heinous terror attacks, urges Afghanistan govt, Taliban to bring perpetrators to justice

The United States has called on the Taliban and Afghanistan's government to cooperate to bring to justice perpetrators of the heinous terror attacks on a maternity hospital and a funeral that killed dozens of people, including two newborn babies.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 03:07 IST
Pompeo condemns heinous terror attacks, urges Afghanistan govt, Taliban to bring perpetrators to justice
US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The United States has called on the Taliban and Afghanistan's government to cooperate to bring to justice perpetrators of the heinous terror attacks on a maternity hospital and a funeral that killed dozens of people, including two newborn babies. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in a statement condemned the two attacks as "appalling" and noted that the Taliban has denied any responsibility and condemned both attacks as heinous.

"The Taliban and the Afghan government should cooperate to bring the perpetrators to justice. As long as there is no sustained reduction in violence and insufficient progress towards a negotiated political settlement, Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to terrorism," Pompeo said. He also said that "any attack on innocents is unforgivable, but to attack infants and women in labour in the sanctuary of a hospital is an act of sheer evil."

Pompeo's remarks came in the wake of deadly attacks across the country on Tuesday, including an armed attack on a maternity hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in capital Kabul and a bombing at the funeral of the Khewa district's police chief in the country's eastern Nangarhar province. Fourteen people, including two newborns, were killed in the hospital attack while the funeral ceremony which was hit by an explosion killed at least 24 people and wounded over 70 people, according to Afghanistan local media reports.

"During the holy month of Ramadan and amidst the threat of COVID-19, these dual attacks are particularly appalling," Pompeo added. He also said that Afghan people deserve a future free from terror, and the ongoing peace process continues to present a "critical opportunity" for Afghans to come together to combat terrorism.

The US and Taliban signed a historic agreement in late February aimed at bringing about a permanent ceasefire. Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, in light of attacks, has ordered Afghan forces to switch from "active defensive" mode to "offensive" mode and to resume attacks on the Taliban. (ANI)

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil coronavirus cases surpass Germany

Brazils confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 177,589 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry, surpassing Germanys 170,508 confirmed cases of the disease.Brazil also declared 881 deaths in the last 24 hours, a record for a single day. Th...

Andhra minister slams TDP chief for criticism over state's acquisition of Kakinada mangrove forests

Andhra Pradesh minister for Marketing and Fisheries Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao on Tuesday hit out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his criticism of the government over the land acquisition of Kakinada mangrove forests for the Housing f...

Russia slams U.S. assertion at U.N. that it remains party to Iran nuclear deal

Russias U.N. ambassador slammed the United States on Tuesday as ridiculous for arguing it was still a member of the Iran nuclear deal two years after it quit, so Washington could trigger a return of all United Nations sanctions on Tehran.Th...

Brazil has processed 337,595 coronavirus tests -health official

Brazil has processed 337,595 tests for the novel coronavirus in official labs, a health ministry official said on Tuesday, up from around 181,000 tests on April 22, when the government previously reported testing numbers.Eduardo Macario, de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020