Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Santa Cruz Islands region - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck near the Santa Cruz Islands in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 129 km (80 miles), EMSC said https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=856439#summary.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said https://twitter.com/NWS_NTWC/status/1260341974139191296 on Twitter it did not expect a tsunami from the quake.