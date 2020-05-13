Left Menu
Mission Vande Bharat: AI special flight to bring back 169 Indian students from Dhaka today

A batch of 169 Indian students, stranded in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions, on Wednesday will board a special Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission for home.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 13-05-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:41 IST
Indian students queue at Dhaka International Airport to board the special Air India repatriation flight to Srinagar today. Image Credit: ANI

A batch of 169 Indian students, stranded in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions, on Wednesday will board a special Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission for home. The evacuation flight carrying the students from Dhaka will land directly in Srinagar today.

This will be the fifth flight from Bangladesh, which will depart from Dhaka. The fourth flight brought over 169 students from Bangladesh to Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon. The third flight brought 107 stranded Indians from Dhaka to Mumbai on Monday.

The second Air India flight carrying 129 Indian nationals from Dhaka had landed at Delhi airport on Saturday. The first flight from Dhaka carrying Indian students had landed in Srinagar on May 8 as part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from different countries. India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.

