Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia says China silent on trade talk request, maintains call for coronavirus inquiry

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:45 IST
Australia says China silent on trade talk request, maintains call for coronavirus inquiry
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

China has not responded to a request for urgent talks after Australia's key agriculture exports were hit with suspensions and tariff threats, said Australia's trade minister, as ties strain over Canberra's call for a coronavirus pandemic inquiry. Australia is pushing for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak to help prevent future pandemics, but the move has angered China, its largest trading partner, which believes such a call is anti-China propaganda.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Wednesday he had not received a reply after requesting a call with Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan after four large beef exporters were suspended this week by Chinese customs authorities. "The ball is very much in the court of the Chinese government," Birmingham told ABC television. "We have made it very clear that I am available and keen to have a discussion."

The beef suspensions revealed on Tuesday came just days after China proposed introducing a tariff of up to 80% on Australian barley shipments, raising concerns they were retaliatory actions by Beijing for Australia's push for an inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese officials had said "privately and publicly these are unconnected matters", Birmingham earlier told television network Seven, adding that Australia sought a respectful relationship with China.

Birmingham has said the beef ban was linked to issues with labeling and health certificates, while the barley tariffs were related to an anti-dumping case. The nationalist Global Times newspaper, affiliated with the official People's Daily, said an editorial on Wednesday the suspensions of the meat processors should serve as a "wake-up call" for Australia for its unfriendly actions, and "concern over potential retaliatory measures from China seems totally justified given Australia's heavy economic reliance on China".

Australia's National Farmers' Federation President Fiona Simson said the industry was concerned about disruptions to trade with China, which took a third of Australia's farm exports, including 18% of beef production. Last month, Chinese ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye warned that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian products if Australia pursued the coronavirus inquiry.

Australian government ministers described his comments as a threat of economic coercion from the country that took around 38% of all exports in 2019. Australian Grape and Wine Chief Executive Tony Battaglene said winemakers were worried they could become embroiled in the dispute given the Chinese ambassador had cited wine as a potential target but said there had been no sign of this yet.

"We are hopeful the language has become more tempered," Battaglene said. Dairy Connect Chief Executive Shaughn Morgan said dairy farmers, who export a third of produce, were unaffected and the Chinese market was "highly valued and important for the long term sustainability of the industry in Australia".

Birmingham and Foreign Minister Marise Payne both said there was international support for an inquiry, and Australia will support a European Union resolution on a review at the World Health Assembly on May 17. "We're very encouraged by the positive feedback we have had from many international counterparts...in relation to the need for an independent review," Payne told Sky News, adding that there was no rush to set up an inquiry.

U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who has been heavily criticized by Beijing for his attacks on China, has praised Australia for calling for an inquiry and urged "every country" to demand answers. New Zealand and Britain have offered support.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Wear a mask? Even with 20,000 dead, some New Yorkers don't

Eric Leventhal felt a sneeze coming and panicked. The Brooklynite left his cloth face mask at home for a morning run in a park last week. Walking home, he turned toward an empty street and let the sneeze out, hoping no one would notice.Too ...

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

COVID-19 mostly kills through an overreaction of the immune system, whose function is precisely to fight infections, say scientists who have decoded the mechanisms, symptoms, and diagnosis of the disease caused by the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus...

European holidays to restart in July, tourism to recover by 2022 - TUI CEO says

Tourism will recover to its pre-coronavirus levels by 2022 at the latest and European holidays will restart in July said Fritz Joussen, the chief executive of travel group TUI. I think in 2022, the latest, we will see a full recovery of tou...

FOREX-Dollar eases from three-week highs ahead of Fed speech

The dollar held below a three-week high on Wednesday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on growing speculation that the United States could introduce negative interest rates. Though some U.S. policymakers have spoke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020